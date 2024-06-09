It was a Sheffield landmark that was years in the building.
But the giant underpass which took traffic using Eyre Street underneath Furnival Gate, in Sheffield city centre, is now long gone, another project to have been filled in over the years.
Pictures in our gallery show the huge engineering project that was needed to build the underpass, which, viewed from some angles, looked like a second Sheffield Hole in the Road.
Cars using the two central lanes in the road went down into the underpass, down a road near what was once Isabella’s nightclub on Eyre Street. It took them under the roundabout, so they did not need to stop at the junction,
Pedestrians used a footbridge to walk over the traffic that was using the underpass. They got to the footbridge by walking through a subway under the Furnival Gate roundabout.
The pedestrian footbridge was often a prime route from the city centre to the station, or from the pubs of West Street to the Leadmill.
However, the underpass was finally filled in in the early noughties, having not been used for some time previously.
Nowadays, the junction of Eyre Street and Furnival Gate is just a conventional roundabout.
