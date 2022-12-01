Doncaster Council had applied for a legal challenge against the closure of the airport by owner, Peel Group, last month. But the authority was today told it does not legally have the ability to ensure the airport remains open.

Now the council has confirmed it will progress with a compulsory purchase order aimed at forcing Peel to sell the site into public ownership.

A spokesman said: “Doncaster Council has today received the Judgement of the Administrative Court on its application to Judicially Review the decision of Doncaster Sheffield Airport Limited and the Peel Group to close Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Officials have today started the process of nationalising Doncaster Sheffield airport, pictured. Picture James Hardisty.

“Although the court’s judgement found that much of the council’s submission had merit unfortunately, it has determined that we do not have the ability to ensure that the airport remains open.”

Mayor Ros Jones said: “Whilst I am disappointed in this decision, we knew we had to test Peel’s decision legally and although the judge’s decision has not fallen on our side, we do not regret taking this to court.

“We have to use every legal tool at our disposal and this was one of them. The other is a Compulsory Purchase Order that the council supported and we will now progress.

“We knew that the judicial review in itself would not have saved the airport as it could not have compelled Peel to reverse their decision. The only way this will happen is if Peel sell the airport – and the investors we identified are still talking to Peel - or if we are successful in securing a CPO of the airport site and works with the market to secure an operator.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

“I remain convinced that Doncaster’s airport can and should be a success and I remain committed to the fight for Doncaster Sheffield Airport. I hope that the Peel Group will reach a deal with the interested purchasers, but in the event that this does not happen then, I have instructed Doncaster Council officers to now focus their efforts on the preparation for a CPO of the airport site.

“There is significant backing for this course of action, with cross party support by Doncaster councillors, local and regional MPs and also the business community with the latest South Yorkshire Quarterly Economic Survey showing 68 per cent in favour of a CPO and only seven per cent against.

“My thoughts as always are with those people who are losing their jobs as a result of Peel’s actions and decisions – it did not have to be like this. We will continue to fight for DSA.”

Doncaster Chamber of Commerce is supported the council’s plans. Dan Fell, Chief Exec of Doncaster Chamber, said: “Over two thirds of respondents to a recent poll of the South Yorkshire business community stated that they would support a CPO, such is the importance of the airport to the future of the economy. Meanwhile, only seven per cent said they would not, and 25 per cent were unsure.

“We therefore support our public sector partners in pursuing this line of enquiry but are also clear that we would prefer a commercial sale to a new investor as being our ideal way of preserving the airport and getting it on a path to viability.”

“If nothing else, I hope this poll demonstrates to the airport’s owners and central government alike, just how seriously the business community takes the airport issue,” he added.