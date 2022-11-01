When the final flight leaves on Bonfire Night, hundreds if not thousands of people will see their future go up in smoke, says the GMB Union

The airport terminal and associated infrastructure will remain available for passenger services until 7am that day, after which no further passenger activities will take place, the owners have said. The final TUI inbound flight will take place on November 4 at 9.15pm, with the final commercial flight leaving for Manchester at 12.15am on November 5.

Despite Doncaster Sheffield topping the Which? survey of best airports four years running and the offer of public cash to keep it open, the airport’s owners the Peel Group have refused to back down over closing the airport. Doncaster Sheffield Airport workers went to Parliament to hand in a 100,000 strong petition to save the site.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport will close down fully on November 5 – and unions have told of their anger. Picture James Hardisty.

Sarah Barnes, GMB Organiser, said: “Doncaster is one of the finest airports in the country. Workers love it, passengers love it and it’s vital for the south Yorkshire economy. Yet despite public cash being made available to keep it open, the Peel Group seem determined to close it, knock it down for housing and make as much money as possible, with no thought for the community.

“When the final flight leaves on Bonfire Night, hundreds if not thousands of people will see their future go up in smoke. GMB members are furious, the people of South Yorkshire can’t allow it to happen.”

TUI passenger flights from until November 4 will be passenger arrivals-based operations only.

Last week, Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones said Doncaster Council was taking legal action to stop owners Peel from ‘stripping critical assets’ from the airport. She wanted the closure of the airport paused so a buyer could be found and 800 jobs saved.