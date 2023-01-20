Tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow for the iconic 1980s musical Dirty Dancing, at the Lyceum in Sheffield.

The show, based on the famous film which starred Patrick Swayzee and Jennifer Gray, will hit the stage at the theatre on Tudor Square, from Tuesday July 11 until Saturday July 15.

A spokesman for Sheffield Theatres said: “Get ready to book...there's a whole host of new shows going on sale at 10am tomorrow! This will include the return of Dirty Dancing, playing in the Lyceum from Tue 11 - Sat 15 July. Book online or by calling our Box Office on 0114 249 6000.”

The iconic story features the hit songs Hungry Eyes, ‘Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life, and an incredible.

Submitted picture: Mark Senior

