News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Dirty Dancing Sheffield Lyceum: Tickets set to go on sale for iconic show

Tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow for the iconic 1980s musical Dirty Dancing, at the Lyceum in Sheffield.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago
Updated 20th Jan 2023, 2:49pm

The show, based on the famous film which starred Patrick Swayzee and Jennifer Gray, will hit the stage at the theatre on Tudor Square, from Tuesday July 11 until Saturday July 15.

A spokesman for Sheffield Theatres said: “Get ready to book...there's a whole host of new shows going on sale at 10am tomorrow! This will include the return of Dirty Dancing, playing in the Lyceum from Tue 11 - Sat 15 July. Book online or by calling our Box Office on 0114 249 6000.”

Hide Ad

The iconic story features the hit songs Hungry Eyes, ‘Hey! Baby, Do You Love Me? and (I’ve Had) The Time Of My Life, and an incredible.

Most Popular
Tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow for the iconic 1980s musical Dirty Dancing, at the Lyceum in Sheffield. Submitted picture: Mark Senior
Hide Ad

The show which has been at the Dominion Theatre in London has seen the return of stars Michael O'Reilly as Johnny, and Kira Malou as Baby. The Sheffield cast is not confirmed

TicketsSheffieldSheffield Theatres