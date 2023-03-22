A former bar, shop and takeaway looks set to re-open on one Sheffield’s best known party streets selling booze and food.

An application for a drinks licence has been submitted for the building which was previous home to a Mind charity shop and a Wrapchic takeaway, and most recently the Duality bar.

An application for a 24-hours-a-day premises licence has appeared in the window of the building, which has been empty for months, with newspaper covering the shop frontage.

The application, from Delan Retail Limited, of Devonshire Street, is asking Sheffield Council for a premises licence for 106 Devonshire Street. They have stated that they plan to offer late night refreshments and sell alcohol from the building. The licencing application is to sell from midnight to 11.59pm every day.

The site, just a few yards from Devonshire Green, has seen several businesses over the last 10 years. Having been switched from a hair salon to a Mind charity shop, it then re-opened as the Wrapchic takeaway for several years, before seeing more change when it became the Duality bar.

Duality Bar, which opened in 2020 claimed to be the city’s first truly immersive watering hole where technology would be able to whisk punters from the New York skyline to the depths of the ocean at the push of a button.