Urban explorer uncovers incredible graveyard of wagon carriages and railway coaches in Sheffield woodland

An urban explorer claims to have discovered the ‘remains of numerous long-forgotten wagon carriages and railway coaches’ hidden deep inside Sheffield woodland.

According to the urban explorer behind the popular Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Facebook page, the ‘site consists of approximately 10 locomotive freight wagons which were once used for the transportation of goods as well as livestock. A number of which were built by the London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS)’.

Some urban explorers intentionally omit details of the exact location of lesser-known sites in order to protect their discovery, which is the case here.

And as a consequence, the area of Sheffield that is home to the railway coaches graveyard pictured here has been kept under wraps.

The pictures appear to show rotting storage sheds, the rusting shells of vehicles, one of which features the initials: LMS, and even a 20-year-old edition of The Barnsley Star, dating back to October 22, 2002.

“After the closure to passengers of the nearby railway line due to low customer numbers in the 1950s, the wagons were still used for freight up until a major road was constructed close by which closed the line completely. After this, the carriages were decommissioned,” the urban explorer said.

“After they fell out of use, they were moved to the woodland site, de-wheeled and used as stables, and then later for storage.

“They have since been left and forgotten about for around two decades, exposed to wildlife and the elements,” the urban explorer added.

All of the pictures here are from the Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Facebook page, and to visit it please click here.

1. Storage sheds This picture appears to show storage sheds, possibly previously used by London, Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS), which have been left to go to rack and ruin Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

2. LMS This rusting carriage shell has the initials LMS written on it, possibly referring to London, Midland and Scottish Railway Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

3. Two decades later Discarded within the railway graveyard is a copy of The Barnsley Star, dating back to October 22, 2002 Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales

4. Freight wagon shell Plants and weeds surrounds what appears to be the shell of a freight wagon Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces Photo Sales