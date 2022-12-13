Bosses at one of Sheffield’s best known nightclub’s have announced a ‘pay what you want’ scheme on drinks at one of their popular club nights.

Under the scheme announced by The Corporation, and due to start late next month, drinks for their Monday Corp night will be run on a ‘pay what you want’ basis – but there will be a minimum spend of 60p.

The club has posted on its social media channels: “Sheffield’s biggest, loudest and most popular Monday night is moving into 2023 with some big changes.

“With prices rising and everyone worried about how far it is going to stretch – we have stepped in to do our bit. Your favourite Monday Corp is now ‘pay what you want’!!! Have we gone mad??!! Maybe??! But all drinks at Monday Corp will now be just that!! In order for us to offer this every week we will be setting a minimum spend of just 60p.

A new drinks pricing policy has been introduced at Corporation in Sheffield

“Our relaunch is Monday, January 23. So you will have to hold on until then...but with tickets now on sale. We have a hunch these are going to sell extremely quickly. Therefore, secure your places right away as we look forward to being back partying with you all very soon!”

Comments on the club’s Facebook page have appeared. One stated: “Throw back to them 2012 prices.”

Another added: “I used to come here when it was 50p per vodka shot those were the days.”

The Corporation, on Milton Street, describes itself as one of the top three live band venue and alternative music nightclubs in the UK, and has been operating in the city since 1997.

