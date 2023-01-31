For three months it was a familiar site at the top of Fargate.

And despite the closure of the controversial Sheffield Container Park, the Clapping Seoul Korean take-away, which was one of the most prominent businesses on the site, will still be selling food in Sheffield.

The takeaway, best known for its corn dogs, was based on the end of the container park facing Barker’s Pool, so its name and logo was prominent and seen by many people as they walked through the city centre.

At one stage it also received a visit from internet personality Danny Malin, who runs the Rate My Takeaway youtube channel, with almost 550,000 subscribers, famous for travelling far and wide with his own fold-up table and chair to give his no-nonsense verdict on all manner of cuisines. He praised its food in a glowing review.

Speaking to The Star as he picked away his stall, owner Jay Park confirmed Clapping Seoul would still be selling food in Sheffield. He said they would have a stall in the Union Street café, initially on Tuesday February 7, and again on Tuesday February 14.

He said they were also planning to have a pop-up facility at the Honey and Fig cafe, on Westfield Terrace each day.

As well as those, he said they were looking at a possible site at Doncaster Wool Market, although that would not be every day, and are in talks with Sheffield Council, who he said have been very helpful, for a permanent base.

The container park finally closed this weekend, with Mr Park saying he felt being there had been good for the Clapping Seoul brand.

Despite the closure of Sheffield Container Park, the Clapping Seoul Korean take-away, which was one of the most prominent businesses on the site, will still be selling food in Sheffield. Picture shows RateMyTakeAway internet celebrity Danny Malin reviewing the venue. Picture: RateMyTakeaway

Despite the closure of Sheffield Container Park, the Clapping Seoul Korean take-away, which was one of the most prominent businesses on the site, will still be selling food in Sheffield. Picture shows Clapping Seoul yesterday

