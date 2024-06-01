Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s Sheffield’s second tallest building

Sheffield’s second tallest building is reaching for the sky and looks like the famous Flatiron building in New York.

The tower on the site of the former Sytner BWM car showroom on Broad Lane has reached 20 storeys - with seven more to go. But its distinctive wedge shape is very obvious already and brings the original to mind. The Flatiron building was opened in 1902 and derives its names from its triangular shape which recalls a cast-iron clothes iron.

Spot the difference: New York's Flatiron building, left, and the Sytner tower on Broad Lane.

Approval was granted in 2020 for a Sheffield development of 519 student beds. In 2022 applicants the Bricks Group of London was granted permission to stop stating it was solely for students.

Work is taking place at the same time as a bike lane is being installed on Tenter Street and major modifications to the road layout.

The tower from Hawley Street with seven storeys to go

The tallest building in Sheffield is currently St Paul's Tower, on Arundel Gate in the city centre, which has 32 storeys and rises to 101 metres.

The second tallest is the University of Sheffield's Arts Tower, which has 22 storeys, including two below ground, and stands just under 78 metres tall.