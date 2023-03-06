One of Sheffield’s best known bookshops has closed down.

Blackwells, which was based at the junction of Upper Hanover Street and Leavygreave Road, has been closed and now Sheffield University is looking to find a new use for the store’s building.

Blackwells was traditionally the university bookshop. But the store has now gone and it is no longer listed on the company’s list of stores.

A year ago, the company had announced it was up for sale for the first time in its 143-year history. At that stage the company still operated 18 shops, based on university campuses. They are now listing only 16.

Today there is a notice of a planning application for the shop building attached to a lamppost outside the building, with the Sheffield Council logo at the top.

It states there is now a proposal to turn the former bookshop into a reseach centre study space.

The application which has been filed to Sheffield Council says: “The proposed development will ensure the continued use of this building as an educational facility due to the closure of the bookstore, making efficient use of land and retaining activity.

“This is a change from a retail use, Use Class E (display or retail sale of goods, other than hot food) to a proposed will be F1 Use (provision of education). The use will be entirely in keeping with the remainder of the building which is already in University of Sheffield use as a teaching accommodation and ancillary functions to that.

“Although a minor change of use, the continued investment and adaption of the University and its facilities will ensure the continued success and high-quality education provided for all students.

“As a University site, the continued investment within the facilities is supported. This change of use represents a minor change to facilities; however, the provision of a Postgraduate research and study space is required to ensure teaching and research operations can continue at such a high quality.”

There would be no external change to the building.