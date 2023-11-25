News you can trust since 1887
15 amazing photos of garden centre near Sheffield with spectacular Christmas display

Beautiful Christmas display at popular garden centre is one of the biggest near Sheffield
David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 25th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

They take Christmas seriously at some of the garden centres in and around Sheffield.

And among those where they always create a splash when it comes to their Christmas displays is the Ferndale Garden Centre, in Coal Aston, between Batemoor and Dronfield.

We went out with a camera to record the Dyche Lane business’s efforts this year, capturing some of the magical scenes which have been created in the store to bring in a seasonal atmosphere.

It is one of the biggest Christmas displays in the area, selling items ranging from illuminated figures to traditional Christmas trees.

Take a look at our 15 pictures below to see for yourself.

Ferndale Garden Centre Christmas display

1. Santa and reindeer

Ferndale Garden Centre Christmas display Photo: Dean Atkins

Ferndale Garden Centre Christmas display

2. Bright light

Ferndale Garden Centre Christmas display Photo: Dean Atkins

Ferndale Garden Centre Christmas display

3. Festive

Ferndale Garden Centre Christmas display Photo: Dean Atkins

Ferndale Garden Centre Christmas display

4. Pigs and dogs

Ferndale Garden Centre Christmas display Photo: Dean Atkins

