It forms part of a nationwide recruitment drive to sign up another 20,000 drivers, with trips through the app having grown by 30 per cent compared to before the pandemic.

Uber said drivers are entitled to at least the National Living Wage but can and do earn more.

Its drivers receive holiday pay and are automatically enrolled into a pension scheme.

Taxi firm Uber is recruiting 600 extra drivers in Sheffield

Uber drivers also receive parental leave payments, sickness and injury cover and occupational accident cover. Every Uber driver is also entitled to be represented by the GMB.

Ash Kebriti, general manager for the UK and Ireland, Uber, said: “As the UK has opened up, demand for Uber rides has soared, meaning that we need more drivers on the road.

“In Sheffield, we’ve seen a 30 per cent increase in demand since before the lockdown as people go back to work, restaurants and bars.

“There’s not been a better time to sign up, especially as we’re the only operator to provide all drivers with holiday pay and, where eligible, enrolment in a pension scheme.”

The firm added: “We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button?

“More than 10 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.”