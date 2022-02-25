The event also aims to help them connect and share experiences with others.

It is organised by Black Northern Women on the theme of ‘break the bias’ reflecting the obstacles black women face because of their gender and race.

Co-Founders of Black Northern Women, from left: Carol Stewart, Maxine Lewis and Jacqueline Clarke.

It is on Saturday March 5 at Sheffield Hallam University, ahead of International Women’s Day three days later.

And it is set to feature speakers, panel discussions and networking ‘to help empower attendees to break the bias AND break through the bias’.

Women from more than 15 cities are expected to attend.

Carol Stewart, co-founder of Black Northern Women which is organising the event, said: ‘I love the diversity of the cities that will be represented at the conference. In some of these cities, the concentration of black women is sparsely populated, which can lead to feelings of isolation and marginalisation.

Headline speaker Angie Le Mar, Comedian, Producer, Director, Play Write and Entrepreneur.

“Bringing black women together like this, lets them see that they are not alone and gives them an opportunity to connect with other women with shared experiences.”

Some speakers will be from Sheffield and some black women-owned businesses will be showcasing their products and services.

London based award-winning comedian, producer, director, playwright, speaker and entrepreneur Angie Le Mar will be keynote speaker.

A survey conducted by the Black Women in Leadership (BWIL) network, found that 45 per cent of black women in white-collar jobs believed they would miss out on promotions despite being just as qualified as their non-black female colleagues.

They also found that 68 per cent of black women experienced racial bias at work. This increased to 84 per cent among black women in senior management positions and 87 per cent among those in senior executive positions.

Maxine Lewis, organiser and a co-founder of Black Northern Women, said: “This year we are very fortunate to have the support of Sheffield Hallam University for the venue, and we are grateful for this.

"In supporting us with this, they are clearly demonstrating that their commitment to equality, diversity, and inclusion is embedded in their work and community.’