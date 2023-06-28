The company behind Boots the Chemist is to close 300 branches in the UK raising concerns about its nine sites in Sheffield.

The US owners of the pharmacy chain said they will shut down shops close to each other in plans to “consolidate” the business over the next 12 months. Sheffield has eight Boots within two miles of the large store on Fargate, including The Moor, West Street, and in Waitrose and Berkeley Centre, both on Ecclesall Road. There are also stores in Broomhill, Queens Road, the Hallamshire hospital and Manor Park Centre.

In its quarterly results, the company said: "Over the next year Boots will continue to consolidate a number of stores in close proximity to each other.

“Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up to date environment.”

It is understood there will be no redundancies and staff will be offered work at nearby stores. Boots currently has 2,200 branches. It is not yet known which locations will be affected.