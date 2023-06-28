News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Glastonbury 2023: Man dies at music festival
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer

Concern in Sheffield as Boots announces plans to close 300 pharmacies

The company behind Boots the Chemist is to close 300 branches in the UK raising concerns about its nine sites in Sheffield.
By David Walsh
Published 28th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 08:51 BST

The US owners of the pharmacy chain said they will shut down shops close to each other in plans to “consolidate” the business over the next 12 months. Sheffield has eight Boots within two miles of the large store on Fargate, including The Moor, West Street, and in Waitrose and Berkeley Centre, both on Ecclesall Road. There are also stores in Broomhill, Queens Road, the Hallamshire hospital and Manor Park Centre.

In its quarterly results, the company said: "Over the next year Boots will continue to consolidate a number of stores in close proximity to each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Evolving the store estate in this way allows Boots to concentrate its team members where they are needed and focus investment more acutely in individual stores with the ambition of consistently delivering an excellent and reliable service in a fresh and up to date environment.”

Most Popular
Sheffield has eight Boots within two miles of the large store on FargateSheffield has eight Boots within two miles of the large store on Fargate
Sheffield has eight Boots within two miles of the large store on Fargate

It is understood there will be no redundancies and staff will be offered work at nearby stores. Boots currently has 2,200 branches. It is not yet known which locations will be affected.

Walgreens Boots Alliance said it had seen a surge in people shopping online and choosing own-brand labels as customers looked to save money.