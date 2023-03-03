Police have cordoned off a section of Sheffield’s main shopping street this afternoon following an incident involving a large knife.

Officers have taped off an area outside of Boots in Fargate following what is believed to be an altercation that broke out at around 1pm today (March 3). Prior to the officers’ arrival, a member of Boots’ security staff was pictured standing guard over a large bowie style knife as it lay near one of the street’s concrete blocks.

Strangely, the 12-inch long black handled blade was visibly wrapped in tinfoil. No blood could be seen in the area.

A witness told The Star how they were in a shop on Chapel Walk at 12 noon when they heard a commotion nearby.

A member of Boots' security staff was pictured standing guard over a large, discarded knife in Sheffield city centre following an incident.

They said: "I was in a nearby shop when some men came running past. 'Must be shoplifters', I thought. Then a security guard ran past and asked 'have you seen anyone with a stab wound run past?'.

"Then, as I was walking up the street, the security guards from different shops were talking to each other saying there had been a stabbing outside Boots."

Police arrived at around 12.20pm and quickly set up a cordon around the knife while asking pedestrians to step away. At least two police vehicles remain at the scene while officers investigate the circumstances.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment. It is not known at this time if anyone has been injured.

Strangely, the large bowie style knife was visibly wrapped in tinfoil.

This is a breaking news incident and The Star will provide updates as they come in.

The knife is pictured here lying in the street near to one of Fargate's large concrete blocks.

Police arrived on scene within 20 minutes and set up a cordon in the area.