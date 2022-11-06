The supermarket snapped up 1,164 stores and newsagents in May after McColl’s collapsed into administration. The majority of the closures will take place this year, while 55 stores with a Post Office counter will close next year.

Morrisons said every affected worker would be offered alternative employment at a nearby McColl’s, or a Morrisons store, logistics operation or foodmaking centre. Joseph Sutton, Morrisons’ convenience, online and wholesale director, said the 132 shops earmarked for closure are “loss-making stores”.

McColl's on Hutcliffe Wood Road, Beauchief, is earmarked for closure but the community is fighting to save the local shop

Beauchief residents have launched a petition to try to persuade Morrisons to have a re-think about closing the Hutcliffe Wood Road shop. They say it is a lifeline for those who do not drive, particularly the elderly.

Emily Sutton-Ruseva said: “For many people who live in the S8 area of Sheffield, this is the only accessible shop without relying on public transport or taxis. The closure of this store would have a large impact on the community, partucularly those who do not drive, those who are less mobile, and the older population. We are petitioning for Morrisons to keep this store open.”

Mary Newey added: “This shop is vital for the less mobile residents. It will cause so many problems for the local community.” Tina Barnes added: “It is a vital part of our community. Local shops are important.”

Joan Glenn said: “This needs to be kept open as it serves a large number of older local residents, many that do not drive. My husband is 83 and he walks there every morning for his newspapers, there is not another newsagents in walking distance. The staff are really lovely, such a tragedy.”

Nicola Connell added: “It’s important for the community to have a local accessible shop.”