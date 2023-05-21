The future of the old John Lewis store is set to be decided next month - so we asked readers what they would like to see done with it.

In March, council chiefs said they had received six offers for the Barker’s Pool building. A spokeswoman said decisions were expected to be made at committee in June.

The department store was previously home to Cole Brothers. It has been empty since John Lewis closed the branch in 2021, with the loss of 299 jobs.

Sheffield Council is selling the landmark building on a 250-year lease and had invited developers to submit their plans for the future use of the site. On The Star’s Facebook page, hundreds of readers had their say.

People posted memories on John Lewis after the much-loved store closed in 2021.

Denise Casbolt said: “I really miss our John Lewis but would knock it down and create a piazza. Facing our amazing City Hall with greenery and places for music, eating, etc.”

Becca Spencer: “Something like Liverpool would be good, restaurants and shops with an open top faux grassed area.”

Gloria Crookes: “A new John Lewis superstore. Loved that shop. Worked there when I first left school.”

Richard Vernon: “An independent version of Cole Brothers with a good food hall in lower ground and a cafe opening onto barkers pool. It isn’t a complicated problem to solve.”

The council says it expects to make a decision on the up-for-sale building in June.

Steve Platts: “Since it’s in Sheffield, it’ll end up getting turned into something that doesn’t benefit or appeal to anybody apart from a small group."