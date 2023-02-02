John Lewis in Sheffield – previously the city’s beloved Cole Brothers store before a rebrand – closed to much dismay in 2021.
The department stores had a presence in the city for several decades but the doors were closed for the last time in August 2021 at a cost of 299 jobs. The council is selling off the site and a number of bids have been submitted to take it on.
Here are 14 photos that demonstrate the shop’s importance and long history.
1. A first look
Opening day crowds on the first day of trading at Barker's Pool in 1963.
Photo: JPIMedia
2. Cole Brothers, new store, Barkers Pool, Sheffield, 1963 - opening day crowds
Cole Brothers' building in Barker's Pool, Sheffield opened in 1963 and was rebranded as John Lewis in 2002.
Photo: JPIMedia
3. Cole's the name
John Cole, one of the store's founders, who lived from 1814 to 1898.
Photo: Picture Sheffield
4. An imposing building
Cole Brothers department store, in its original spot on the corner of Fargate and Church Street where Pret A Manger traded most recently until last year, looks extremely grand here in July 1905. The streets are decorated for the Royal visit of King Edward VII and Queen Alexandra.
Photo: Picture Sheffield