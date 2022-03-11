Sheffield Business Improvement District (BID) is calling on businesses to pledge support for a dedicated ‘day of action’ aimed at tackling the problem of nuisance litter.

As part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean campaign, Sheffield BID is hosting a volunteer-led city centre litter pick on Wednesday April 6 between 10am and 1pm.

Litter volunteers are set to clear up Sheffield city centre on a day of action in April

To help rid the city centre’s streets of unwanted waste, Sheffield BID is seeking a team of ‘litter heroes’ from businesses and organisations of all shapes and sizes to help.

Richard Pilgrim, project manager at Sheffield BID, said: “We are looking for businesses and other organisations who have chosen to make the city centre their home, to get involved and pledge their support with this year’s litter pick activities.

“Having a clean, attractive city centre is crucial in providing a welcoming and inviting environment for people to visit, to work and to live. We all want our city centre to be clean, a place that creates the right impression for all our visitors and in turn provide the very best environment for city centre traders.

“Thanks to the support of some incredible volunteers, we have disposed of over fifty bags of unsightly rubbish at the end of previous litter picks. We want to collect as much rubbish as we can through our day of action, but we know we can only do that with a team of willing and enthusiastic volunteers.

“We are sure that everyone that has taken part in our previous litter pick events would agree that they can really be a fun few hours. They provide a great chance to make a real contribution to improving the look-and-feel of our city centre and they’re also a great chance to get outside, to reconnect to the city centre and to meet our hardworking Clean Team and other likeminded individuals.”

Volunteers will be given a briefing by members of the Sheffield BID team and all the necessary equipment will be provided to ensure that litter is collected, and disposed of, in a safe and suitable manner.