News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
18 hours ago Drake Bell: Nickelodeon star ‘is safe’ after police appeal for help
1 hour ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
2 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
2 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud
2 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
3 hours ago Body found in search for missing woman who vanished during dog walk

Cineworld in Sheffield cuts IMAX tickets to just £3 - here's how to get them

Cineworld in Sheffield is selling tickets for a huge discount at its sixth IMAX Film Fest.

By David Walsh
Published 21st Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

The one-off event is at Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Attercliffe, on Saturday April 22 when all prices will be £3. IMAX tickets on an normal Saturday are £12 for adults, £10 for students and £9 for seniors. Movies set to be shown include Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Dubbed the ‘world’s most immersive viewing experience’, IMAX uses much larger screens with more clarity and detail than ordinary cinemas.

Stuart Crane, vice president of Film Cineworld Group, said: “We look forward to offering guests the chance to escape to other worlds in IMAX for only £3….The stunning images and powerful, heart-pounding audio in our IMAX auditoriums will give customers a chance to experience films to the fullest. There really is no better way to experience a blockbuster than with IMAX at Cineworld.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this month the troubled cinema chain said it had reached a conditional deal with lenders to exit bankruptcy, with plans to raise £1.8bn of new funding. Cineworld, which owns the Picturehouse chain in the UK, filed for US bankruptcy protection last year as the company grappled with $5bn of debt.

Most Popular
Cineworld at Valley Centertainment on Broughton Lane, Attercliffe.Cineworld at Valley Centertainment on Broughton Lane, Attercliffe.
Cineworld at Valley Centertainment on Broughton Lane, Attercliffe.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said the agreement reached with lenders represented a “vote of confidence” and “significantly advances Cineworld towards achieving its long term strategy.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cineworld is the second largest cinema chain in the world with more than 9,000 screens operating in almost 750 locations across 10 countries including the UK, the US, Israel and Poland. The firm employs 30,000 people.