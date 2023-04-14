The one-off event is at Valley Centertainment, Broughton Lane, Attercliffe, on Saturday April 22 when all prices will be £3. IMAX tickets on an normal Saturday are £12 for adults, £10 for students and £9 for seniors. Movies set to be shown include Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick and Everything Everywhere All at Once. Dubbed the ‘world’s most immersive viewing experience’, IMAX uses much larger screens with more clarity and detail than ordinary cinemas.

Stuart Crane, vice president of Film Cineworld Group, said: “We look forward to offering guests the chance to escape to other worlds in IMAX for only £3….The stunning images and powerful, heart-pounding audio in our IMAX auditoriums will give customers a chance to experience films to the fullest. There really is no better way to experience a blockbuster than with IMAX at Cineworld.”

Earlier this month the troubled cinema chain said it had reached a conditional deal with lenders to exit bankruptcy, with plans to raise £1.8bn of new funding. Cineworld, which owns the Picturehouse chain in the UK, filed for US bankruptcy protection last year as the company grappled with $5bn of debt.

Cineworld at Valley Centertainment on Broughton Lane, Attercliffe.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said the agreement reached with lenders represented a “vote of confidence” and “significantly advances Cineworld towards achieving its long term strategy.”

