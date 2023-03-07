“Business as usual” at Barnsley Cineworld after firm files for bankruptcy protection

Barnsley’s Cineworld will continue to operate as usual after the chain announced it had filed for bankruptcy protection.

The chain filed for bankruptcy protection in the US last year, and bosses say they hope to find a takeover.

The company has now received non-binding proposals from a number of potential transaction counterparties for some or all of the group’s business, although none involve an all-cash bid for the entire business.

Documents state that discussions between the company and its stakeholders regarding a potential plan are progressing, and that Cineworld “continues to operate its global business and cinemas as usual without interruption.”

Barnsley’s Cineworld will continue to operate as usual after the chain announced it had filed for bankruptcy protection, leaving more than 100 cinemas at risk.

Barnsley’s branch, which opened in the Glass Works last September, will continue to operate as usual.

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “We’ve heard the update in the national press about Cineworld.

“However, it’s business as usual at Cineworld in the Glass Works. The complex has some fantastic films due to be released in March, including Creed III, John Wick 4 and Scream VI as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania already showing.

“Barnsley town centre has had significant regeneration over the years, and we’ve invested to make sure that our high streets are thriving. In 2022, footfall totalled a record 5.6m and feedback from tenants across the Glass Works, including Cineworld, has been excellent, with many informing us of record sales in the past six months.”

