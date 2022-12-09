The first 200 customers to make a purchase will receive a free goodie bag. The shop will also be the first in the country to offer the firm's new Lindor Blood Orange flavour. It will also sell hampers, chocolate boxes and the familiar gold foil-wrapped teddies and reindeers. The Swiss company has taken the former Paperchase shop between Beaverbrooks and French Connection on the Upper Arcade - the wing that leads to M&S.