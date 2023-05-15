Up to 15 senior Labour councillors have refused to re-apply for their posts in protest at ‘London’ deciding roles in Sheffield.

Some may go further and resign the whip and become Independents, The Star understands. And some may vote against the party at the city council’s annual general meeting on Wednesday, when top political jobs are agreed, including council leader.

A councillor, who asked not to be named, said they were “hurt, dejected and disillusioned” at the Central Office shake-up, which is being conducted by email.

They added: “We have standing orders for all these processes but Central Office has thrown the rule book out of the window, they obviously want new leadership. Between 10 and 15 Labour councillors have either resigned or are not re-applying for their positions. A few are saying they will vote a different way at the AGM on Wednesday.”

Sheffield Labour is paying the price for the Container Park failure.

Previous incumbent Terry Fox was forced out and the party put in special measures following a string of issues including the tree felling scandal, the failure of Fargate Container Park and implementation of the Clean Air Zone.

Now, ‘London’ has produced a two-name leadership short-list which local members get to vote on tonight, Monday May 15. Walkley councillor Tom Hunt is believed to be the front runner ahead of Jayne Dunn.

Central Office is also controlling applications for positions including deputy leader, chief whip, group chair, secretary and treasurer, and chairs of committees for children, transport and finance, in what some have described as a 'purge'.

In recent years Labour has suffered a fall in votes which has left the authority with no overall control and run by a coallition or co-operative with other parties. Following negotiations, the structure will be decided at the AGM on Wednesday. There are 39 Labour councillors on Sheffield City Council, the Lib Dems 29 and Greens 14.