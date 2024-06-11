CAWA Coffee: Sheffield brand La Croissanteria to open 30 new locations in just 18 months, bosses say
A Sheffield cafe brand will open 30 new franchises in the next 18 months as it begins on a national expansion, The Star has been told.
CAWA Coffee has had a boom in popularity following the international recognition of their fish finger & cheese-filled croissant. It led to the birth of La Croissanteria - a unique brand offering numerous savoury and sweet fillings for their croissant vessel.
Now, business development director Deon Jacobs has said the company will open 30 new locations across the UK over the next 18 months, as it begins offering franchises to investors.
He said: “We’re in talks with a number of service stations. At service stations it’s always the same thing.
“We want to get away from the boring, boring stuff you get in service stations nowadays.”
Transport hubs seem to be the main target for La Croissanteria franchises, including potential openings in Leeds Bus Station and a second location in Nottingham.
Mr Jacobs did confirm this huge expansion wouldn’t see any new venues in Sheffield for the time being, with the closest new franchise likely to be out towards Dronfield.
The company operates two ‘La Croissanteria’ branches in Sheffield - one on Division Street and one in Meadowhall - but still operates the popular CAWA cafe in Broomhill under the original name.
Despite the big expansion plans, CAWA is keen to maintain a good reputation. Mr Jacobs added the company won’t be giving franchises to people “willy nilly”, instead vetting applicants to ensure they have experience running food franchises.
“We’re going to be very, very picky,” he said. “It’s not about the money for us. We want the people who take on the franchises to care about food.”
CAWA was founded by a husband and wife team and quickly grew popular. The company now bakes all the croissants, cookies and other treats daily in a huge bakery near Meadowhall - far bigger than the smaller operation it had above the shop in Broomhill.
Mr Jacobs said the La Croissanteria on Division Street has proven very popular since it completed its rebrand. The coffee shop now sells a range of croissant fillings, including Wagyu Beef Burger, Falafel and the infamous fish finger option.
Sweet options including Nutella, meringue and croffles (waffles put in a waffle press) are also available.
