When Covid hit, Cavendish Cancer Care - whose ethos is ‘no one should face cancer alone’ - transferred services to telephone and video link.

Then, to help families who were shielding, it developed online groups and courses on subjects including nutrition and managing worry.

Now it has won first prize in the Wellbeing category at the Chamberlain Dunn Complementary Therapy Awards.

Clare Longstaffe, programme lead for groups and courses, said the award was a testament to the team’s ‘professionalism and expertise’.

She added: “Awards like this are a validation of the importance of an integrative approach to supporting people living with cancer.

“This course is just one of the many therapies we offer. My hope is that more people will reach out to us, we are just a phone call away.”

Kirsty, who attended in October, said it was ‘absolutely life changing’.

She added: “The Cavendish Wellbeing course gave me practical tools to take control of my worry and anxiety, it really helped me normalise my feelings and what I was going through.

“It was absolutely life changing and continues to be and I can’t thank them enough.”

The course also provides a ‘toolkit’ for people to use in their everyday lives.

The charity was founded in 1991 under the patronage of the Duke of Devonshire and bears his family name.

If you are interested in attending the Cavendish Wellbeing Course, or are affected by cancer and need individual support, go to www.cavcare.org.uk or call 0114 2784600.

