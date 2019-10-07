Cafe Rouge sends message to Sheffield customers as it shuts city centre restaurant
Cafe Rouge has sent a farewell message to customers after announcing it has closed its Sheffield city centre restaurant.
The French bistro has announced that its restaurant on Norfolk Street, St Paul’s Place, is now closed.
Cafe Rouge is now listed as ‘Permanently Closed’ on Google and it has deleted its Sheffield page on their list of restaurant locations.
The chain restaurant told one disappointed Sheffield customer that it would be closing permanently in the city.
They tweeted: “Unfortunately we will be closing permanently in Sheffield, there are no plans to open another site nearby - we hope we'll still be a favourite brand of yours and if you're ever travelling the country, you'll come to visit at a different site!”
Cafe Rouge was launched in London in 1989 by Karen Jones and Roger Myers with an aim to create ‘real French food and wine in a Parisienne bistro-style setting’.
The popular French chain has now disappeared frm Sheffield after closing their Ecclesall Road site as well as their city centre restaurant.
However, St Paul’s Place will soon be welcoming a new restaurant as Bella Italia prepares to open its doors.
The Italian chain already has a restaurant at Valley Centertainment but the chain’s website has revealed it will be opening in St Paul’s Place in late October.