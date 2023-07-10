A cafe near Sheffield is closing after less than a year ago due to ‘every increase known to man’ and a big fall in customers.

Cafe Civic in Dronfield has been hit by rising electricity, food, rent and wage costs - but despite holding prices ‘footfall’ is down 60 per cent, boss Carl Dunne says.

The eaterie at Civic Centre, Dronfield, opened in August 2022 after Carl “finally succumbed to the pressures of the locals” who wanted a cafe with "atmosphere, charm and personality” on the parade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now he says it will close on July 22. In a public message, Carl wrote that hospitality was “very quickly becoming unsustainable.”

Carl Dunne says Cafe Civic has been hit by rising electricity, food, rent and minimum wage costs.

He added: “What seemed like a good idea in June last year has been hit with every increase known to man. From electricity prices higher than our rent, food cost increases and hikes in minimum wage all having a factor. We can't up prices because our customers won't pay it. But they're feeling the pinch too, we've seen a 60 per cent decrease in footfall all round.”

Carl also runs two shops at the Civic Centre, Cards and Gifts and The Corner Shop.