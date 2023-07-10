Cafe Civic in Dronfield has been hit by rising electricity, food, rent and wage costs - but despite holding prices ‘footfall’ is down 60 per cent, boss Carl Dunne says.
The eaterie at Civic Centre, Dronfield, opened in August 2022 after Carl “finally succumbed to the pressures of the locals” who wanted a cafe with "atmosphere, charm and personality” on the parade.
Now he says it will close on July 22. In a public message, Carl wrote that hospitality was “very quickly becoming unsustainable.”
He added: “What seemed like a good idea in June last year has been hit with every increase known to man. From electricity prices higher than our rent, food cost increases and hikes in minimum wage all having a factor. We can't up prices because our customers won't pay it. But they're feeling the pinch too, we've seen a 60 per cent decrease in footfall all round.”
Carl also runs two shops at the Civic Centre, Cards and Gifts and The Corner Shop.
Announcing the cafe last year he wrote: “Slowly but surely this dynamic shopkeeper is taking over! First arriving to Dronfield Civic Centre during lockdown in 2020, he brought some colour back to an area that was fast becoming rundown, unloved and nothing but an annex for charity shops and parking. After two years of a presence in the area, this expansion marks the end of a long dalliance with the idea of getting back into hospitality as Cafe Civic opens its doors for the first time.”