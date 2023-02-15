A popular craft beer shop on a popular road in Sheffield is closing and is set to be snapped up by a cafe.​​​​​​​

​​​​​​Banner Hops at 99 Ecclesall Road South is set to shut for good at the end of March. Owner Sophie Wood is calling time after two years in the premises at Silver Hill which opened just before the second lockdown in November 2020. It was allowed to trade due to off-licences being classed as ‘essential’. It is understood Sophie is closing to concentrate on her family.

The shop is likely to be replaced by a cafe, according to Mark Holmes of agent Crosthwaite Commercial.

He said: “We’ve probably had four interested parties, but a cafe operator seems to be progressing, which would work well on there.”

Sophie Wood, owner of Banner Hops on Ecclesall Road South. Picture Tony Johnson

The row at Silver Hill includes a fishmonger, chocolate, cheese and gift shops and a branch of Roses the Bakers, as well as the Prince of Wales pub. Sophie Wood set up Banner Hops after her work as a food product developer dried up as the industry cut back during the first lockdown in March 2020. Before that she had a business making a baked beer snack called Barmies, based in Nottingham. With a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a desire to move back to Yorkshire, the Sheffield-born business owner said she was drawn to the shop location due to the community spirit. Banner Hops sells local and European ales and craft beers and gin from Yorkshire and Derbyshire. It is operating reduced hours on three days a week. It was previously home to Philip Johnson formal hire and tailor for 26 years.