The Body Shop store in Sheffield city centre is set to close after 34 years, it has been confirmed.

The last day of trading at the shop in Orchard Square, off Fargate, will be Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

The Star reported earlier this month how the shop unit had been listed to let, with a spokesperson for the store explaining at the time that ‘due to the current business uncertainty the team are exploring contingency measures.

The Body Shop store in Orchard Square, Sheffield, is set to close following its last day of trading on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, it has been announced | National World

Now a statement has been issued confirming the impernding closure of the store.

Tim Boaler, director of Powerfirm Limited, Body Shop Orchard Square, said: “After 34 years in Orchard Square and the city of Sheffield, it is with great sadness that we have to announce the closure of our Body Shop store. The last day of trading will be Wednesday 15th January 2025.

“This has been difficult news to manage, particularly for our tremendously loyal - and in many cases long serving staff - but also for our many loyal customers.

“The store’s closing day will be the last day of work for our treasured manager, Jean Haigh who has given 29 years of valued service to The Body Shop, with her last 20 years based in Orchard Square.

Jean Haigh, the long-serving manager at the Body Shop store in Orchard Square, Sheffield city centre, pictured second from right with colleagues at the Sheffield Retail Awards in 2019. Pictured from left to right are Diane Parkinson, Samantha Kay, Emily Gregory, Janice Clair, Danielle Harrison, Jean Haigh and Amy Yin | National World

“It will also be the last day for our longest serving member of staff, Dee Smith who has worked for the Body Shop and us in Orchard Square for 22 years.

“Our thanks to everyone who has worked for and supported us since our late uncle Don Wilson opened the franchise shop in 1991, when Anita Roddick was at the helm. He made Sheffield his home and it became a place he loved.”

It is not known at this stage what will happen to the shop unit once the Body Shop closes.

Body Shop still has branches at Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre and in Doncaster, among more than 100 stores across the UK.

The Body Shop business, which was founded in 1976 by Dame Anita Roddick, had fallen into administration in February.

The cosmetics, skincare and perfume firm was rescued from administration in September by a consortium led by British tycoon Mike Jatania.