Beaverbrooks in Meadowhall says the amount can be spent on a ‘breath-taking collection’ of diamonds, jewellery and watches two days before Charles and his consort get crowned. But the early bird gets the worm - the royal couples' namesake needs to be first at the shop on Saturday May 6 to claim the cash prize. And there is only one winner per store - the chain also has a branch in Doncaster. Another rule is that the gift card must be spent on the day.

Carly Walker, manager at Beaverbrooks Sheffield said: “The coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is going to be one of the biggest royal events of the century – and who wouldn’t want to mark such a special occasion with some sparkle? We’ve been celebrating huge life moments like these with our customers for over 100 years, and we hope that anyone in Sheffield lucky enough to share their name with the king or queen will be able to choose something they can treasure forever.”

Anyone with the name Charlie, Charly, Charli, Charley, Charlee, Charleigh and Camilla (but not Camille) is also eligible, she added, but her decision "is final". Photographic ID must be produced. Driving licence, passport and ‘formal’ armed forces, police, student union and company ID cards will all be accepted.

Carly Walker, store manager at Beaverbrooks, Meadowhall, right, with a customer.

