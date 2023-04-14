Cineworld - which has a site in Sheffield - has unveiled plans to save itself from banktruptcy but shareholders are set to be wiped out.

The London-listed chain, which owes £4bn, has filed a reorganisation plan with an American bankruptcy court. But it 'does not provide for any recovery for holders of Cineworld's existing equity interests'. The firm’s shares have already plunged from 300p four years ago to 86p today.

The world’s second-largest cinema operator has 128 sites in the UK, including at Valley Centertainment on Broughton Lane, Attercliffe, all of which are operating as normal. It is holding its sixth IMAX Film Fest on Saturday April 22 when all tickets are reduced to £3.

The firm was taken over by its creditors last week after failing to find a buyer. They have already approved the restructuring plan. It aims to pump in fresh funding in exchange for ownership of the reorganised group.

Cineworld expects to emerge from bankruptcy in the first half of this year, though any sale of the business or parts of it may delay the process.

It is the second largest cinema chain in the world behind AMC Entertainment with around 750 venues, including Picturehouse cinemas in the UK.