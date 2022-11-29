Bailiffs take control of popular Ecclesall Road restaurant Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food in Sheffield
A Sheffield restaurant has closed suddenly and is under the control of bailiffs.
Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food on Ecclesall Road has a ‘Forfeiture Notice’ in the window from Parkinson Bailiff Services Ltd which states they are ‘enforcement agents’.
The note warns the tenants ‘any attempt by you or your agents to enter the demised premises will result in criminal/civil proceedings being taken against you’.
The firm says it is acting on behalf of Sheffield-based Northgate Fast Food Ltd. A sign has gone up stating the business is ‘to let’.
Tuk Tuk is on ‘restaurant row’ on the popular street, between Pizza Express and Nando’s. It opened in July 2021 and replaced a Taco Bell.
The owner was reported to be Paul Hague of Thai Garden Cafe in Rotherham who stood as the Brexit Parliamentary candidate in 2019.
It boasted special South East Asian decor in the shape of two Bangkok three-wheel motorised tuk tuk taxis transformed into specially designed seating.