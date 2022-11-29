Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food on Ecclesall Road has a ‘Forfeiture Notice’ in the window from Parkinson Bailiff Services Ltd which states they are ‘enforcement agents’.

The note warns the tenants ‘any attempt by you or your agents to enter the demised premises will result in criminal/civil proceedings being taken against you’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm says it is acting on behalf of Sheffield-based Northgate Fast Food Ltd. A sign has gone up stating the business is ‘to let’.

Tuk Tuk Thai Street Food on Ecclesall Road has a ‘Forfeiture Notice’ in the window from Parkinson Bailiff Services Ltd.

Tuk Tuk is on ‘restaurant row’ on the popular street, between Pizza Express and Nando’s. It opened in July 2021 and replaced a Taco Bell.

The owner was reported to be Paul Hague of Thai Garden Cafe in Rotherham who stood as the Brexit Parliamentary candidate in 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It boasted special South East Asian decor in the shape of two Bangkok three-wheel motorised tuk tuk taxis transformed into specially designed seating.