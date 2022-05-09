Food review: Delicious street food and colourful flourishes provide you with a little taste of Thailand at Tuk Tuk

Boasting an extensive menu, the restaurant aims to provide diners with ‘authentic Thai street food and Thai street atmosphere’.

With its partly open kitchen, wooden shacks over some of the tables, and colourful flourishes of bunting; fairy lights and boxing shirts hanging from the ceiling, Tuk Tuk certainly delivers when it comes to the Thai street atmosphere.

But what about the food?

Tuk Tuk has an extensive menu of Thai street food dishes on offer

My dining companion and I visited on a quiet Tuesday night, and were pleased with the amount of choice on offer.

To start, I opted for the Tom Yum soup, which is a hot and creamy dish. You are invited to choose from a selection of vegetables; chicken; prawns or mixed seafood and I went for the former. You also have the option of choosing how hot it is, and I asked for it to be spicy.

It came with broccoli; carrots; green beans; white onions; all of which were served al dente in a rich, creamy yet spicy broth that had a delectable mouthfeel and was very tasty.

The portion was very generous, so I would advise eating lightly beforehand if you want to choose the Tom Yum soup as your starter.

The Larb Moo Tod starter

My dining companion selected the Larb Moo Tod starter, which he described as being well-seasoned and fairly large crumbly pork balls with a caramelised crisped outer layer.

He enjoyed a mild chilli kick in the pork balls and a sweet chilli dip.

Moving on to the mains, my dining companion chose the Thai Red Curry, cooked in a red curry paste with coconut milk, mixed peppers, green bean and Thai herbs and served with rice.

Pad Kee Mao, also known as Drunken Noodles

He enjoyed the aromatic and well-paired combination of spices, which did not overpower the dish and complimented the well cooked selection of meats which included duck and pork.

Meanwhile, I selected the Pad Kee Mao, also known as Drunken Noodles, which is a dish of rice noodles, stir fried with fresh chilli, garlic, pepper and sweet holy basil and large chunks of tofu.

The minimal seasoning meant that the individual ingredients were the shining stars of the dish. The vegetables tasted incredibly fresh, and the tofu was cooked to perfection, while the fresh chillis helped to give the dish just the kick it needed.

Due to visiting on a work night, we ordered a couple of lemonades, but there are also a wide selection of cocktails on offer on Tuk Tuk, as well as beers, teas and soft drinks.

The kitchen at Tuk Tuk is partly open

Our waitress was friendly and attentive, and gave us the time we needed to pour over the large menu.

There were also plenty of charging points, and I can see it being a great place to take your laptop for a working lunch.

I was impressed with the cost too, with two mains, two starters and two lemonades coming in at just £36.60.

Overall, we really enjoyed the dining experience at Tuk Tuk, the food was delicious, and the way in which it was decorated helped to give us a little taste of Thailand.

The colourful interior of Tuk Tuk on Ecclesall Road

There is a mixture of seating

Tuk Tuk is based at 485 Ecclesall Road

The four dishes we enjoyed during our visit to Tuk Tuk