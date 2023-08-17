‘Final piece in the Attercliffe puzzle’: Sheffielders have their say on transformation plans

Residents have started having their say on a proposed new 1,000 home community at Attercliffe Waterside.

Citu revealed detailed plans to transform a 23 acre brownfield site, off Attercliffe Road near the canal, into new homes alongside leisure and business spaces.

It said the transformation could be bigger than Kelham Island which was declared the ‘greatest neighbourhood in the UK’ by the Academy of Urbanism in 2018.

In a statement provided with the plans, Citu said: “A new community which can embrace the mixed use concept to harness the sustainability of the site will provide better social integration. Supported by Attercliffe’s unique position it has the potential to unite the eastern and western sides of Sheffield, creating a strong city centre link to the east of the city and beyond.”

Attercliffe Waterside artist's impression views from the canal side.

This first phase of the development includes building 447 new timber framed flats and houses and revamping six disused buildings including the former Spartan steelworks.

The second phase is expected to be unveiled within weeks.

News of the detailed plans got Sheffielders talking, some were sceptical and others were excited.

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, said: “Having looked at the very exciting and innovative proposals for Attercliffe Waterside I am very supportive of the development. This is not merely important for that particular site but will act as a catalyst for the regeneration of this part of Attercliffe as a whole.”

Attercliffe Waterside development entering the site on the south side from the bridge.

He said his only issues were that there needs to be a definite timeline for the development ratified by the planning committee then closely monitored to ensure it is kept to.

Mr Betts also questioned how much affordable and social housing there would be.

“A major development as part of an overall regeneration ought to recognise the need to have a mixed community where people with different abilities to fund their housing would be able to live in the area,” he said.

A supporter on the nearby Leeds Road said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the east end of Sheffield. It ticks every box. The infrastructure is here. Investor interest is here. Business is here. Attercliffe was once a thriving community – it will be again.

Sheffield South East MP Clive Betts was one of the people to give his views on the proposed new 1,000 home community at Attercliffe Waterside.

“The east end gateway can be the best in the UK. The location is superb.

“This plan has been on the Sheffield Council drawing board since 2010. This development of 1,000 dwellings will act as a catalyst for 3,000 homes that are desperately needed in Sheffield for key workers and families.

“There are many other schemes that will follow and Attercliffe will once again be a place where people want to be.

“There is already a commercial, leisure, retail and education offer. Housing is the final piece in the puzzle.

“Sheffield will benefit hugely from the renaissance of the east end.”

There was one objection so far from a business owner at Spartan Works who said they were only informed about the plans at the beginning of this year and told to vacate the site before October.