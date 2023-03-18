Shoppers queued outside Atkinsons on The Moor in Sheffield City Centre as the department store opened for the return of its “Massive £Million Markdown”.

Atkinsons opened its doors at 9am, by which time a queue had already formed down The Moor. Some people in the queue had been waiting for nearly an hour before it opened.

One of the first to the checkouts was a man who secured a £400 pan set and £110 food processor for jusy £56. He said: “I've been in the queue since 8.10am. they're two things I needed so I went straight to the back and got them. Pretty good."

The ‘Massive £Million Markdown’ advertised discounts of up to 70 per cent off, with the biggest reductions reported to be in-store rather than online. Within 10 minutes of opening, air fryers at the lower end of the price range were gone as shoppers took advantage of the discounts.

Shoppers queued down The Moor for the latest installment of Atkinsons "Massive £Million Markdown" sale

In the run-up to the sale, Atkinsons showed of some of their top discounts on social media. A range of £299 32-inch Vispera TVs were available for £50, and a Salter 4-in-1 Kitchen Master for £10.

Earlier this month, when the ‘Massive £Million Markdown’ was available to customers, the store is reported to have been the site of “pushing and shoving” as people aimed to be the first to the best discounts. Shoppers at the store then reported many of the discounts had already gone when they arrived at the store after the queues had been in.