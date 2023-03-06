A sale at Atkinsons erupted into chaos today with a huge queue and people “pushed and shoving” over discounted air fryers.

Atkinsons on The Moor, was pictured with queues all the way back to Betfred and Greggs. The store announced its week-long ‘Massive £Million Markdown’ event yesterday, promising “incredible offers” on a first come, first served basis, with limited stock available. Customers could grab bargains with up to 70 per cent off products including LED televisions, sofas, mattresses and clothing.

The store said that the queue began growing outside the store’s main entrance at around 8.15am, however customers on social media said that by the time they got into the store at around 9am many of the bargains had already gone.

One person wrote that they were “knocked out of the way” while waiting to get into the store. She said: “I’ve been shopping at Atkinsons my whole life, have had an account for years, and I have never experienced anything quite so awful. We were there at 8.30 to queue and literally got physically knocked out of the way, people running up the shop, elbows and shoving for the air fryers, it was horrible, I won’t ever be doing that again.”

Atkinsons, on The Moor, had a queue lining down the street with bargain hunters keen to get a discount in their 'Massive £Million Markdown' event.

Another wrote: “I queued since 8.30 and got nothing - all the air fryers and pillows had gone. I’ve never seen so much pushing and shoving.”

