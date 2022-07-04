Aldi seeking plots for new supermarket near Meadowhall in Sheffield - and a finder's fee is on offer

Aldi wants to open a store near Meadowhall as part of its expansion plans.

By David Walsh
Monday, 4th July 2022, 10:36 am

The budget supermarket already has more than 960 stores across the UK

Now it has revealed a wish list of priority locations across the country where it wants to build new stores. And the only place in South Yorkshire is Meadowhall.

Parking ban on Ecclesall Road and Abbeydale Road in Sheffield moves closer with ...

Aldi is offering a finder’s fee for people who recommend a site, including members of the public.

The firm says it wants freehold sites that are around 1.5 acres, ideally near a main road with good visibility and access.

The reward is either 1.5 per cent of a freehold price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

George Brown, National Property Director at Aldi UK, said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store.”

