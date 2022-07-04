The budget supermarket already has more than 960 stores across the UK

Now it has revealed a wish list of priority locations across the country where it wants to build new stores. And the only place in South Yorkshire is Meadowhall.

Aldi is offering a finder’s fee for people who recommend a site, including members of the public.

The firm says it wants freehold sites that are around 1.5 acres, ideally near a main road with good visibility and access.

The reward is either 1.5 per cent of a freehold price or 10 per cent of the first year’s rent for leasehold sites.

George Brown, National Property Director at Aldi UK, said: “By opening more Aldi stores, we can provide affordable, high-quality food to even more people.

“But despite our growth in recent years, some people still don’t have access to a local store.”