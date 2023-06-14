A new estate with more than 100 houses can be built after Barnsley Council’s planning board granted permission yesterday.

The plans for 125 houses include the erection of two, three and four-bed dwellings in the land North of East Street in Goldthorpe, Barnsley, the south of Phoenix Park and the A635.

A document shows that in the original proposal, 137 houses were going to be built – but it was eventually reduced to 125.

Of the 125 new houses, eight would be two-bed properties, while 87 three-bed and 30 four-bed dwellings are also part of the development.

The estate would also include 13 affordable housing units.

Cllr Ash Peace (North East) told the planning board that he was “disappointed” to see that the plans didn’t include bungalows.

As reported previously, in part of an s106 agreement, the applicant, Gleesons, will pay £720,000 towards education thus creating 26 primary school places and 19 secondary school places in the area.

Also, £93,750 would be paid towards sustainable travel arrangements and £145,460.86 for “public open space”.

