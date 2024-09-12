Aldi clarifies opening plans for new Sheffield supermarket in Hillsborough, amid £800m expansion

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 12th Sep 2024, 07:10 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Aldi has issued an update about a new Sheffield supermarket which is set to open as part of its £800 million expansion plans.

The retail giant this week set out plans to invest the huge sum opening 23 stores by the end of the year and revamping another 100.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Its list of new stores expected to open by the end of 2024 initially included the one on Penistone Road North, opposite Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough Stadium.

How Aldi’s new supermarket on Penistone Road North, Hillsborough, Sheffield, will lookHow Aldi’s new supermarket on Penistone Road North, Hillsborough, Sheffield, will look
How Aldi’s new supermarket on Penistone Road North, Hillsborough, Sheffield, will look | Aldi

But planning permission for that shop was only granted in July, and the idea it could be completed by the year’s end sounded improbably ambitious.

A spokesperson for Aldi confirmed that the Penistone Road store had been included on the list by mistake, but he did issue an update on progress at the site.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“While it’s early days for this store, we’re on track to open next year and are looking forward to creating 40 new jobs and helping people in the area to shop and save closer to home,” he told The Star.

The new Aldi in Hillsborough will be built on a vacant plot at the junction of Herries Road, Herries Road South and Penistone Road North, which has for many years been used to provide match day parking for Owls fans.

The new supermarket will have 1,899 square metres of floorspace, and there will also be parking. It will be allowed to open from 8am-10pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plans outlined for the rest of the five-hectare site include two drive-through restaurants, one drive-through coffee shop, one retail unit, a flexible-use trade or retail unit, and two flexible-use units for storage and distribution or a trade counter and builder’s merchants.

Aldi is already Britain’s fourth largest supermarket chain, with more than 1,020 stores. It has said it plans to spend £1.4 billion on expansion over the next two years, with the long-term goal of having 1,500 sites across the UK.

Related topics:AldiSupermarketFoodSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice