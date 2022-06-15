Managing Director, Andrew Flintham wrote to Denise Page saying they were ‘battling disruption at a scale we've never seen before and I am so sorry that this impacted your holiday’.

He added: “TUI holidays rely on a complex ecosystem of services. This includes our own pilots and cabin crew, as well as operational partners that cover things like check-in, baggage and catering.

“Alongside that, we work closely with air traffic control and airport security teams. Our planes cannot take to the skies when the ecosystem is not working as it should be. Over the first weekend of the May half term, the ecosystem experienced capacity issues, which is why we were forced to cancel your holiday.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airport queues.

“Please rest assured that we're working with our operational partners to address the issues that caused the delays and cancellations. I promise we'll do better the next time you travel with us.

“I know that we cannot give you your time back. But, in assuring you that this was an unprecedented situation - and that we have learnt from what

“I know that we cannot give you your time back. But, in assuring you that this was an unprecedented situation - and that we have learnt from what happened - I hope we can regain your confidence, so you feel able to book with us again.

“In recognition of the experience that you've had, we're doubling the £200 per person voucher we've already told you about. So, if you've already amended your holiday and applied your £200, or cancelled your holiday with a full refund, you'll receive an additional £200 holiday voucher per person within the next fourteen days.

“This gives you a total of £400 per person holiday voucher. We hope this goes some way towards compensating you for your disappointment and distress.

“If you've not already done so, you can also make a claim under the EU261 directive here.

“Once again, I am so sorry for the disappointment caused. I really hope we can welcome you back soon-1 promise we'll do everything we can to make your next holiday special.”