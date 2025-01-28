Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An eco-airship firm that has received £7m from the mayor of South Yorkshire needs another £300m to break even, it is reported.

Hybrid Air Vehicles has had £140m investment to develop the Airlander - which is part plane, part airship - and hopes to employ 1,200 in a factory in Doncaster.

In 2023, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority announced £7m funding for the firm, which said it had orders for 20 of the giant aircraft.

Hybrid Air Vehicles has agreed terms with Doncaster Council for a new Airlander factory at Carcroft Common. | HAV

In March last year it agreed terms with Doncaster Council for a new manufacturing facility at Carcroft Common.

But in a new interview in The Times, boss Tom Grundy said another £300m would be needed over the next few years to reach break-even.

Alongside institutional investors, he said he was hoping for more UK government backing to help its move into manufacturing. Taxpayers are shareholders in the business via the pandemic Future Fund scheme.

In its most recent accounts, the group’s auditors, RSM UK, warned that “material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the company’s ability to continue as a going concern,” The Times reported.

Bedford-based HAV says Airlanders are a new class of aircraft that can stay up for five days, put down on sand, ice or water and don’t need a runway. They also produce just 25 per cent of a plane’s carbon emissions, set to fall to zero when a fully electric version comes out.