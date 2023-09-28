The firm says its helium filled aircraft are the future of green travel

An airship firm creating 1,200 jobs in South Yorkshire has landed another multi-million pound order - although the factory site remains secret.

Hybrid Air Vehicles says it has been asked to build an extra 10 Airlanders by Spanish company, Air Nostrum Group, on top of the 10 announced last year.

The order is for 100-seat aircraft and it is hoped the first three will be in service in 2027.

It is a huge boost for HAV as it prepares to open a factory, believed to be in Doncaster, although the site has yet to be announced.

In March, the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, led by Mayor Oliver Coppard, announced £7m for the firm which is set to create more than 1,200 ‘highly skilled jobs and thriving new supply chains’.