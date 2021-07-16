A new takeaway restaurant has opened near Kelham Island

Ovidiu decided the open the restaurant because he wanted to do something that would motivate him

Dot . was opened by Ovidiu Marín and his business partner on June 19 and is starting to gain attention.

The pair decided to set up the business in April this year, after lockdown.

Ovidiu said: “After the pandemic me and my business partner emotionally and psychologically wanted something that will give us more motivation. We both love working in a kitchen, we both have experience.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dot . serves a menu with a range of pizzas, steaks, burgers and soups

“We wanted to do something that would help us and give something back to society. Everything is done by our own hands.

“I study innovation and skills for social change at Leeds University and I applied the logic to this restaurant. I applied the theory of change to this project.

“We have had lots of views on Google. We are now getting the gist of Foodhub and other online platforms - we are also on JustEat.”

Ovidiu, who is from Sheffield, had opened a Romanian restaurant previously but now wanted to try something different.

Dot . opened on June 19.

He added: “This is a mixture of Balkan and Mediterranean food. We have three kinds of pizza. We also have some vegetarian options too.

“We make our burgers from scratch.

“It is a combination of street food and restaurant food. We are trying to focus on the quality of the base product.”