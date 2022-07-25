The national dish of the Full English breakfast is a common custom in the UK, with the substantial meal proving incredibly popular among UK residents.
Full Englishes usually include a fried egg, sausages, bacon, grilled tomato, baked beans, mushrooms, hashbrowns, toast and black pudding. But there's some debate about whether avocado belongs in the mix.
We posed the question of where the best places to get a Full English breakfast in Sheffield is, and here is what our readers said:
Undefined: readMore
1. Collage Maker-22-Jul-2022-03.59-PM (1).jpg
Here are 8 of the best places to get a Full English in Sheffield... according to our readers.
Photo: Google Maps
2. The Moor Cafe
The Moor Cafe near the Moor Market, in Sheffield city centre, is rated 4.5 stars out of 5 according to Tripadvisor. Sheila Conroy was one of our readers to suggest Moor Cafe's Full English breakfast as one of Sheffield's best, saying: "The Moor Cafe, food delicious, staff brilliant and food always hot, try it your stomach will thank you."
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Hidden Gem Cafe
The Hidden Gem Cafe at The Bents Green has been rated an incredible 5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. The popular cafe serves a Full English breakfast, one Joy Hardy suggests as the best in Sheffield, simply replying: "The Hidden Gem, Bents Green."
Photo: Google
4. Dore Cafe
Dore Cafe on High Street, Sheffield, serves a popular Full English breakfast which has earned the cafe a 4.5 stars out of 5 on Tripadvisor. Chris Clifford is one who believes the cafe serves the best in Sheffield, saying: "Dore Café, excellent full English breakfast."
Photo: Google