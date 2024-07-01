2 . Simpkins sweets

You may not recognise the name Simpkins but chances are you've tried one of the boiled travel sweets in their distinctive metal tins, which the company gave the world. Simpkins has been producing throat lozenges, glucose products and sweets since 1921, from the same site in Hillsborough, where it makes around five million sweets a week. The family business was founded by Albert Leslie Simpkin, after he returned from World War One. He was injured at the Somme and the idea for the boiled sweets came to him while he was being treated for shrapnel wounds. Wounded soldiers were given liquid glucose but this went everywhere and Albert came up with the idea to boil it instead. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield NewspapersPhoto: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers