As of June 2022, there was 392 pubs in Sheffield, down from 405 as of March 2020.
Across Yorkshire and the Humber, there have been 91 pub closures since the beginning of the pandemic, 18 this year. With the soaring energy prices and tax rises, more pubs, restaurants and cafes could be forced to close.
Here are just 8 of the pubs, breweries, cafes and restaurants that have proved popular in Sheffield to have recently closed down:
1. The Blacksmith's Arms
The Blacksmiths Arms in Renishaw was recently demolished back in April of this year. The popular pub which has been around for years was put up for sale in 2020, but the latest plans confirmed the building’s use as a pub is now ‘neither viable nor sustainable’.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. The Devonshire Cat
The Devonshire Cat, Wellington Street, Sheffield did not re-open after the pandemic after closing its door due to the impact of the global pandemic. However, the very popular city centre venue recently obtained a new license and could re-open under ownership, however, it is not yet known when it will re-open and who will operate it.
Photo: Chris Etchells
3. Juke and Loe
Juke and Loe was very popular among local residents and had won praise from the prestigious Michelin Guide - so when it closed down in May this year, it came as a massive shock. The restaurant ran by two brothers closed down after a failure to agree a new deal with the landlord. The brothers are however looking for new premises in the Steel City.
Photo: Submit
4. The Kelham Island Brewery
The Kelham Island Brewery announced its closure in May after 32 years of operations. Opening in 1990, the brewery became a pilgrimage site for Sheffield ale drinkers.
Photo: JPImedia