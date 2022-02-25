AME Group, a product development consultancy based on Church Lane, Dinnington, now employs 25 after receiving investment from Mercia last July.

It has also launched a new ‘low volume’ production division called AME-3D, making 3D printed parts, product prototypes and small batch production runs.

One of the new hires to AME-3D is Andrew Scholey, who returns to the company after 14 years, as technical sales manager.

Customers include Unilever, Smith & Nephew, Hornby, and VAX.

He said: “It’s like coming home, but a home that has evolved into a new house. Even with the new faces there’s still the same collaborative team spirit I remember.”

AME-3D’s managing director, Rich Proctor, added: “It’s been nice to see how our veterans welcomed Andrew back.

“This, combined with our three machines, makes 2022 a year of transformation for our company.”

