Sheffield 3D printing firm AME Group triples capacity and hires new staff with £750,000 investment

A Sheffield 3D printing company has hired eight people, bought three machines and tripled capacity following a £750,000 investment.

By David Walsh
Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:35 pm
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 12:36 pm

AME Group, a product development consultancy based on Church Lane, Dinnington, now employs 25 after receiving investment from Mercia last July.

It has also launched a new ‘low volume’ production division called AME-3D, making 3D printed parts, product prototypes and small batch production runs.

One of the new hires to AME-3D is Andrew Scholey, who returns to the company after 14 years, as technical sales manager.

Customers include Unilever, Smith & Nephew, Hornby, and VAX.

He said: “It’s like coming home, but a home that has evolved into a new house. Even with the new faces there’s still the same collaborative team spirit I remember.”

AME-3D’s managing director, Rich Proctor, added: “It’s been nice to see how our veterans welcomed Andrew back.

“This, combined with our three machines, makes 2022 a year of transformation for our company.”

