15 of Sheffield's oldest businesses still running today - including Atkinsons and Henderson's Relish

Sheffield has lost several long-running and much-loved businesses in recent years, from butchers to manufacturers.
But there are many popular firms in the city which have survived for generations and are still going strong, having survived recessions, world wars and more recently the double whammy of Covid and the cost-of-living crisis.
These are some of Sheffield’s oldest businesses which are still running, including Henderson’s Relish, where the recipe remains a closely guarded secret; Atkinsons, which is now the city centre’s last surviving department store; and Granelli’s, which is one of the nation’s oldest sweet shops.
We’d love to hear your memories of these Sheffield institutions, and any suggestions of businesses we’ve missed off our list.
1. Oldest businesses
These are some of Sheffield's oldest businesses, which have stood the test of time and have been trading in many cases for more than a century Photo: National World
2. Simpkins
The confectioner Simpkins celebrated its centenary in 2021 and still operates from the same factory in Hillsborough, pictured here. Simpkins has been making its famous boiled sweets since being founded in 1921 by Albert Leslie Simpkin on his return from the First World War. The firm still uses the same techniques and some of the same machinery to churn out some five million sweets a week. The travel tins, which are a classic childhood memory of long car journeys, were introduced to prevent the sweets going sticky due to their high fruit juice content, with the white powder initially added to stop the sweets sticking together. The original tins of Simpkins sweets all contained Barley Sugar Drops, which according to the firm are proven to alleviate the symptoms of travel sickness, which is why they became called travel sweets. Simpkins is today run by Albert's grandchildren Adrian and Karen Simpkin. Photo: Chris Etchells
3. The Cutting Crew
The Cutting Crew barber shop, on London Road, Sheffield, was established in 1880, and is believed to be the longest-running in the city. It is today run by Kathy Chisholm, who first joined the salon in 1984. Its previous owner was Andrew Wilkinson, who was at the helm for 38 years until he sadly died in 2020. He achieved legendary status in Sheffield, with his style and personality making him well known in his salons and in the city’s nightclubs. Photo: Errol Edwards
4. Ponsford
The family furniture firm Ponsford recently celebrated its 130th anniversary, having been founded in 1893 by Harry Ponsford, who started out selling household goods from a wheelbarrow in Sheffield. In the 1930s, the flourishing business moved to a shop on London Road in Heeley, where it remains today, having expanded to also occupy a more modern 'Millennium' building linked to the original premises by its covered 'Jubilee Bridge'. Ponsford is pictured here in 1987. Photo: Picture Sheffield