A lot of pubs in Sheffield are so historic, their cultural worthiness is equal to that of any statue or tourist attraction. The Campaign for Real Ale recognises this and members have shown their appreciation by recording them special in a guide called Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs, edited by David Pickersgill.
It highlights original features, such as old carvings, leaded glass, exposed beams and tiled floors, and details historic events, from a murder in 1859 to the Arctic Monkeys first ever gig. These rare pubs offer the perfect blend of heritage and atmosphere.
Here’s our pick of 15 in the city centre including two of ‘exceptional national historic importance’.
1. Old Queens Head
40 Pond Hill, S1 2BG. The only Sheffield pub to be Grade II* listed and the city's oldest residential building. One of the few remaining pieces of medieval Sheffield in the centre of the city. It was built in the late C15th, as a hunting and banqueting lodge for the nearby Sheffield Castle. The earliest written record is in a 1582 inventory of the estate of the 6th Earl of Shrewsbury, George Talbot. It itbecame a pub in 1841 and is named after a likely visit by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th century. Also known as: T’Hawle in t’Poandes, Hall i' th' Ponds. Photo: Dean Atkins
2. Dog & Partridge
56 Trippet Lane, S1 4EL. Dating back to 1796, this stone-built three- storey pub has a good frontage of raised lettering: Dog & Partridge and below, Gilmours Windsor Ales & Stouts. The snug (central) has been spared from excessive change. CAMRA states: ‘Cosy and genuinely historic, this little room retains its old fireplace, original door and fixed seating’. Photo: ,
3. Red Lion
109 Charles St, S1 2ND. This early 19th century pub includes fine external stonework. In recent years it has been expanded and refurbished. However, one room with some rare historic fittings remains. Photo: .
4. Rutland Arms
86 Brown St, S1 2BS. The Rutland was built in 1936 and it is still possible to see the layout from that time. In addition to a considerable amount of Art Deco-style interior glasswork (installed in 1988), it has a very impressive tiled exterior. CAMRA says it is on the Sheffield Local Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors due to ‘a reasonable degree of intactness in its layout and some of its fittings’. Photo: .