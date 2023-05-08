1 . Old Queens Head

40 Pond Hill, S1 2BG. The only Sheffield pub to be Grade II* listed and the city's oldest residential building. One of the few remaining pieces of medieval Sheffield in the centre of the city. It was built in the late C15th, as a hunting and banqueting lodge for the nearby Sheffield Castle. The earliest written record is in a 1582 inventory of the estate of the 6th Earl of Shrewsbury, George Talbot. It itbecame a pub in 1841 and is named after a likely visit by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th century. Also known as: T’Hawle in t’Poandes, Hall i' th' Ponds. Photo: Dean Atkins