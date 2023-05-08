News you can trust since 1887
Platform 1b, Sheffield Railway Station, Sheaf Street S1 2BP. Grade II listed and one of only two 'three star' heritage pubs in the city centre due to being 'wholly or largely intact' for the last 50 years with rooms and features that are truly rare or exceptional'. It is the old Midland Railway first class refreshment room built in 1905 and featuring Minton tiled walls and fine ornamented bar fittings. The rooms fell into disuse in the 1960s and became a waiting room in the 1970s before closure in 1975. The Tap opened in 2009 following a £180,000 overhaul in which the tiling, terrazzo floor, parts of the bar-fittings and other joinery were beautifully restored.
15 of Sheffield’s most historic and culturally significant pubs which demand ‘special local attention’ according to CAMRA

Who doesn’t love a pub with character?

By David Walsh
Published 8th May 2023, 11:12 BST

A lot of pubs in Sheffield are so historic, their cultural worthiness is equal to that of any statue or tourist attraction. The Campaign for Real Ale recognises this and members have shown their appreciation by recording them special in a guide called Sheffield’s Real Heritage Pubs, edited by David Pickersgill.

It highlights original features, such as old carvings, leaded glass, exposed beams and tiled floors, and details historic events, from a murder in 1859 to the Arctic Monkeys first ever gig. These rare pubs offer the perfect blend of heritage and atmosphere.

Here’s our pick of 15 in the city centre including two of ‘exceptional national historic importance’.

40 Pond Hill, S1 2BG. The only Sheffield pub to be Grade II* listed and the city's oldest residential building. One of the few remaining pieces of medieval Sheffield in the centre of the city. It was built in the late C15th, as a hunting and banqueting lodge for the nearby Sheffield Castle. The earliest written record is in a 1582 inventory of the estate of the 6th Earl of Shrewsbury, George Talbot. It itbecame a pub in 1841 and is named after a likely visit by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th century. Also known as: T’Hawle in t’Poandes, Hall i' th' Ponds.

1. Old Queens Head

40 Pond Hill, S1 2BG. The only Sheffield pub to be Grade II* listed and the city's oldest residential building. One of the few remaining pieces of medieval Sheffield in the centre of the city. It was built in the late C15th, as a hunting and banqueting lodge for the nearby Sheffield Castle. The earliest written record is in a 1582 inventory of the estate of the 6th Earl of Shrewsbury, George Talbot. It itbecame a pub in 1841 and is named after a likely visit by Mary Queen of Scots in the 16th century. Also known as: T’Hawle in t’Poandes, Hall i' th' Ponds. Photo: Dean Atkins

56 Trippet Lane, S1 4EL. Dating back to 1796, this stone-built three- storey pub has a good frontage of raised lettering: Dog & Partridge and below, Gilmours Windsor Ales & Stouts. The snug (central) has been spared from excessive change. CAMRA states: ‘Cosy and genuinely historic, this little room retains its old fireplace, original door and fixed seating’.

2. Dog & Partridge

56 Trippet Lane, S1 4EL. Dating back to 1796, this stone-built three- storey pub has a good frontage of raised lettering: Dog & Partridge and below, Gilmours Windsor Ales & Stouts. The snug (central) has been spared from excessive change. CAMRA states: ‘Cosy and genuinely historic, this little room retains its old fireplace, original door and fixed seating’. Photo: ,

109 Charles St, S1 2ND. This early 19th century pub includes fine external stonework. In recent years it has been expanded and refurbished. However, one room with some rare historic fittings remains.

3. Red Lion

109 Charles St, S1 2ND. This early 19th century pub includes fine external stonework. In recent years it has been expanded and refurbished. However, one room with some rare historic fittings remains. Photo: .

86 Brown St, S1 2BS. The Rutland was built in 1936 and it is still possible to see the layout from that time. In addition to a considerable amount of Art Deco-style interior glasswork (installed in 1988), it has a very impressive tiled exterior. CAMRA says it is on the Sheffield Local Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors due to ‘a reasonable degree of intactness in its layout and some of its fittings’.

4. Rutland Arms

86 Brown St, S1 2BS. The Rutland was built in 1936 and it is still possible to see the layout from that time. In addition to a considerable amount of Art Deco-style interior glasswork (installed in 1988), it has a very impressive tiled exterior. CAMRA says it is on the Sheffield Local Inventory of Historic Pub Interiors due to ‘a reasonable degree of intactness in its layout and some of its fittings’. Photo: .

