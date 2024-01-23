Lodge Moor: Burglar steals safe containing large amount of jewellery & watches in raid on Sheffield home
These pictures of the stolen jewellery and watches have been shared, as part of a police investigation.
Police are investigating a burglary at a Sheffield home, during which a safe containing a large amount of jewellery and two watches was stolen.
A burglar is understood to have forced entry to property on Redmires Road in the Lodge Moor area of Sheffield via a bedroom window at around 5.30pm on January 10, 2024.
Sharing an appeal for information today (Tuesday, January 23, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that a safe containing a large amount of jewellery and two watches was stolen and a quantity of cash was also taken from the property.
"Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.
"We’re sharing images of the jewellery taken and want to hear from anyone who may hold information about where the items are or who is responsible for the burglary."
The force says officers are also keen to speak to anyone living locally who may have witnessed the group prior to or after the burglary, or who may have video doorbell footage that could help the investigation.
Anyone who can help is asked to please pass information to police online or by calling 101.
You can access the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something
Members of the public are asked to quote incident number 763 of January 10, 2024 when you get in touch. Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.